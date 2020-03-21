Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.71 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.62.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,519,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

