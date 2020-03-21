Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Public Storage worth $167,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,922,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,399,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 322.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.