Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Public Storage worth $292,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

