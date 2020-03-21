PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $280,293.18 and approximately $35,778.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

