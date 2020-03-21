Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $308,101.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,823,694,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,659,779,197 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

