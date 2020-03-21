Pure (PUREX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.01169045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.