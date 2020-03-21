QASH (QASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $269,961.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. QASH has a market cap of $12.19 million and $269,961.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02691673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, GOPAX, Hotbit, EXX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.