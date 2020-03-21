QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.77% of QCR worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

