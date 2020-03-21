QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $138,028.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.02660001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00193720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

