Qredit Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $179,395.75 and approximately $807.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000314 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000873 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 360.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

