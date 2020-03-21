Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00020359 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, DragonEX, HBUS and OTCBTC. Qtum has a total market cap of $122.19 million and $420.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006201 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,220,468 coins and its circulating supply is 96,470,448 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Ovis, Kucoin, Coinone, Bibox, Exrates, GOPAX, Bithumb, Livecoin, Gate.io, Liquid, Upbit, CoinExchange, BCEX, Coinrail, Allcoin, ABCC, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, BigONE, Iquant, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Liqui, LBank, Huobi, Coindeal, HBUS, ZB.COM, BitForex, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Bittrex, EXX, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, CoinEgg, DragonEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.