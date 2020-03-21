QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 271.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 16,511,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,903,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

