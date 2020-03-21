Quant (QNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.89 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00036563 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market cap of $27.60 million and $1.89 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004811 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00361593 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001087 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015791 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002341 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

