Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 903,658 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

