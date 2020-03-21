Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $2,503.52 and approximately $58.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02838645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00193935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

