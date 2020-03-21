Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.0643 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $38,019.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00020249 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.03092423 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,672,462 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

