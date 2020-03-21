Quark 1-Day Volume Tops $735.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $735.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000341 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,567,345 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

