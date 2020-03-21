QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. QuarkChain has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.04367801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003771 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

