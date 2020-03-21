Quasarcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $643,479.33 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $643,479.33 and approximately $2,917.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00072992 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,400,659 coins and its circulating supply is 168,400,659 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.