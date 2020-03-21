Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $656,237.30 and $2,602.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00073171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,400,899 coins and its circulating supply is 168,400,899 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

