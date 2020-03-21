QuickX Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $21,666.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $21,666.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,458,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

