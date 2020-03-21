QUINADS (QUIN) Market Cap Achieves $17,917.54

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $17,917.54 and $14.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004809 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00363468 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001087 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002333 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

