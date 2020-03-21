Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUMU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

