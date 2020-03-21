QunQun (QUN) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $687,646.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.04383642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

