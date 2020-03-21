Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $505,789.82 and approximately $85.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

