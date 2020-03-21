QYNO Achieves Market Cap of $270.66 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $270.66 and approximately $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.