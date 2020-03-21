Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, OKEx and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $558,708.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006020 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Binance, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

