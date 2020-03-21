Raise (RAISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,066.47

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Raise token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $108,066.47 and $10,450.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02691673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

