Rakon (RKN) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $4.66 million and $1.42 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.03084875 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000568 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,857 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.