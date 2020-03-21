Rapids (RPD) Achieves Market Cap of $137,444.36

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market cap of $137,444.36 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

