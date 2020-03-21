Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Cap of $393,294.93

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, ABCC, DDEX and HADAX. Rate3 has a market cap of $393,294.93 and $48,271.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.04377331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Bibox, HADAX, Coinrail, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

