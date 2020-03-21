Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0150

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $86.31 million and $6.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, QBTC, Nanex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02769558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194494 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016002 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,771,870,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Bittrex, IDCM, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Nanex, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

