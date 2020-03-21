Ravencoin Trading Down 1% This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $82.20 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,767,670,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Nanex, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, QBTC, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

