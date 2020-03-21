Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,282 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insulet were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.60. 622,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,913. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 792.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

