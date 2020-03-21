Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.53% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WASH stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 124,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

