Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortive were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after purchasing an additional 630,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 4,091,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.