Raymond James & Associates Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.78% of Argan worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 228,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,859. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $658.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

