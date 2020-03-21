Raymond James & Associates Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Coherent worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 272,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

