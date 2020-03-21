Raymond James & Associates Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,235. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

