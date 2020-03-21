Raymond James & Associates Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 24,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $13.40 on Friday, hitting $164.48. 1,143,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,626. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.89 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.