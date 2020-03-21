Raymond James & Associates Purchases 19,469 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 239,943 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 569,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 148,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.59. 841,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,896. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

