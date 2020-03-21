Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,617 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,002,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGE traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 3,239,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

