Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,380 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 9,319,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

