Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,970 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHB. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

SPHB traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 224,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

