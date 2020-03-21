Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,169 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 785,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 331,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,130. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

