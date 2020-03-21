Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,366 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,554. The company has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

