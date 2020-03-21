Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $33.62. 2,711,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

