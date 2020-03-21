Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

