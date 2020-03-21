Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.