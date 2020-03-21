Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 608,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

